Bahamian dollar to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahamian dollar to Icelandic krónas is currently 138.410 today, reflecting a 0.011% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahamian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.352% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahamian dollar to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 138.730 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 137.365 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.413% decrease in value.