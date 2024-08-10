Bahamian dollar to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahamian dollar to Haitian gourdes is currently 131.508 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahamian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.027% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahamian dollar to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 131.602 on 07-08-2024 and a low of 130.940 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a 0.506% increase in value.