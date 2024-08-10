Bahamian dollar to Guatemalan quetzals Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Bahamian dollar to Guatemalan quetzals history summary. This is the Bahamian dollar (BSD) to Guatemalan quetzals (GTQ) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BSD and GTQ historical data from 10-08-2019 to 10-08-2024.
Bahamian dollar to Guatemalan quetzals exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Bahamian dollar to Guatemalan quetzals is currently 7.750 today, reflecting a 0.012% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahamian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.005% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahamian dollar to Guatemalan quetzals has fluctuated between a high of 7.750 on 03-08-2024 and a low of 7.742 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.073% decrease in value.
