Bahamian dollar to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahamian dollar to Guinean francs is currently 8,620.790 today, reflecting a 0.067% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahamian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.421% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahamian dollar to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 8,620.790 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 8,550.060 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a -0.747% decrease in value.