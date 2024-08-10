Bahamian dollar to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahamian dollar to Fijian dollars is currently 2.246 today, reflecting a -0.415% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahamian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.157% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahamian dollar to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 2.280 on 07-08-2024 and a low of 2.246 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a 1.013% increase in value.