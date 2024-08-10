Bahamian dollar to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahamian dollar to Ethiopian birrs is currently 103.478 today, reflecting a 1.390% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahamian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 30.638% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahamian dollar to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 103.745 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 57.740 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 38.250% increase in value.