Bahamian dollar to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahamian dollar to Czech korunas is currently 23.123 today, reflecting a 0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahamian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.410% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahamian dollar to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 23.246 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 22.998 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.670% decrease in value.