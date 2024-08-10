Bahamian dollar to Bahraini dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahamian dollar to Bahraini dinars is currently 0.377 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahamian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahamian dollar to Bahraini dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.377 on 03-08-2024 and a low of 0.377 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a 0.020% increase in value.