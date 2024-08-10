Bahamian dollar to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahamian dollar to Albanian leks is currently 91.705 today, reflecting a 0.024% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahamian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.100% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahamian dollar to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 92.017 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 91.103 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.378% decrease in value.