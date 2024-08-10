Brazilian real to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0.428 today, reflecting a 0.052% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 5.343% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0.428 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 0.400 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 1.500% increase in value.