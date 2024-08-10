Brazilian real to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 4,104.470 today, reflecting a 0.909% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 4.518% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 4,116.380 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 3,895.580 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a 0.999% increase in value.