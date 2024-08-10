Brazilian real to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Seychellois rupees is currently 2.547 today, reflecting a 2.833% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 5.056% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 2.619 on 04-08-2024 and a low of 2.340 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-08-2024, with a 7.951% increase in value.