Brazilian real to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Rwandan francs is currently 239.715 today, reflecting a 0.575% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 4.442% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 240.393 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 226.793 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 1.056% increase in value.