Brazilian real to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Philippine pesos is currently 10.395 today, reflecting a 0.681% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 2.935% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 10.425 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 9.966 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.877% decrease in value.