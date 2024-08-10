Brazilian real to Liberian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Liberian dollars is currently 35.719 today, reflecting a 1.427% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 4.714% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 35.810 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 34.024 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -1.171% decrease in value.