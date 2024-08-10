Brazilian real to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Fijian dollars is currently 0.408 today, reflecting a 0.289% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 2.779% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.410 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 0.389 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a 1.001% increase in value.