Brazilian real to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Chilean pesos is currently 169.260 today, reflecting a 0.365% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 1.942% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 169.635 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 165.566 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 1.658% increase in value.