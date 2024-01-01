5,000 Brunei dollars to Tanzanian shillings

Convert BND to TZS at the real exchange rate

5,000 bnd
10,181,500 tzs

B$1.000 BND = tzs2,036 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,036.30002,036.3000
Low1,976.61001,911.4400
Average2,001.73601,956.9637
Change3.02%6.53%
1 BND to TZS stats

The performance of BND to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,036.3000 and a 30 day low of 1,976.6100. This means the 30 day average was 2,001.7360. The change for BND to TZS was 3.02.

The performance of BND to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,036.3000 and a 90 day low of 1,911.4400. This means the 90 day average was 1,956.9637. The change for BND to TZS was 6.53.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BND2,036.30000 TZS
5 BND10,181.50000 TZS
10 BND20,363.00000 TZS
20 BND40,726.00000 TZS
50 BND101,815.00000 TZS
100 BND203,630.00000 TZS
250 BND509,075.00000 TZS
500 BND1,018,150.00000 TZS
1000 BND2,036,300.00000 TZS
2000 BND4,072,600.00000 TZS
5000 BND10,181,500.00000 TZS
10000 BND20,363,000.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Brunei Dollar
1 TZS0.00049 BND
5 TZS0.00246 BND
10 TZS0.00491 BND
20 TZS0.00982 BND
50 TZS0.02455 BND
100 TZS0.04911 BND
250 TZS0.12277 BND
500 TZS0.24554 BND
1000 TZS0.49109 BND
2000 TZS0.98217 BND
5000 TZS2.45544 BND
10000 TZS4.91087 BND