Brunei dollar to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Tanzanian shillings is currently 2,036.300 today, reflecting a -0.018% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.477% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 2,044.300 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 2,025.490 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.301% increase in value.