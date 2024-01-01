1 thousand Bahraini dinars to Vietnamese dongs

Convert BHD to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
66,602,100 vnd

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ₫66,600 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BHD to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High67,444.300067,562.1000
Low66,600.800066,600.8000
Average67,091.786767,362.3278
Change-1.25%-1.32%
View full history

1 BHD to VND stats

The performance of BHD to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 67,444.3000 and a 30 day low of 66,600.8000. This means the 30 day average was 67,091.7867. The change for BHD to VND was -1.25.

The performance of BHD to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 67,562.1000 and a 90 day low of 66,600.8000. This means the 90 day average was 67,362.3278. The change for BHD to VND was -1.32.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Vietnamese Dong
1 BHD66,602.10000 VND
5 BHD333,010.50000 VND
10 BHD666,021.00000 VND
20 BHD1,332,042.00000 VND
50 BHD3,330,105.00000 VND
100 BHD6,660,210.00000 VND
250 BHD16,650,525.00000 VND
500 BHD33,301,050.00000 VND
1000 BHD66,602,100.00000 VND
2000 BHD133,204,200.00000 VND
5000 BHD333,010,500.00000 VND
10000 BHD666,021,000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Bahraini Dinar
1000 VND0.01501 BHD
2000 VND0.03003 BHD
5000 VND0.07507 BHD
10000 VND0.15015 BHD
20000 VND0.30029 BHD
50000 VND0.75073 BHD
100000 VND1.50145 BHD
200000 VND3.00290 BHD
500000 VND7.50725 BHD
1000000 VND15.01450 BHD
2000000 VND30.02900 BHD
5000000 VND75.07250 BHD