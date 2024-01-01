1 thousand Bahraini dinars to Vietnamese dongs

Convert BHD to VND at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ₫67,390 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:26
BHD to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

VND
1 BHD to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High67,391.600067,391.6000
Low66,741.800065,122.4000
Average67,212.770066,199.5478
Change0.97%1.83%
1 BHD to VND stats

The performance of BHD to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 67,391.6000 and a 30 day low of 66,741.8000. This means the 30 day average was 67,212.7700. The change for BHD to VND was 0.97.

The performance of BHD to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 67,391.6000 and a 90 day low of 65,122.4000. This means the 90 day average was 66,199.5478. The change for BHD to VND was 1.83.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Vietnamese Dong
1 BHD67,391.00000 VND
5 BHD336,955.00000 VND
10 BHD673,910.00000 VND
20 BHD1,347,820.00000 VND
50 BHD3,369,550.00000 VND
100 BHD6,739,100.00000 VND
250 BHD16,847,750.00000 VND
500 BHD33,695,500.00000 VND
1000 BHD67,391,000.00000 VND
2000 BHD134,782,000.00000 VND
5000 BHD336,955,000.00000 VND
10000 BHD673,910,000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Bahraini Dinar
1000 VND0.01484 BHD
2000 VND0.02968 BHD
5000 VND0.07419 BHD
10000 VND0.14839 BHD
20000 VND0.29678 BHD
50000 VND0.74194 BHD
100000 VND1.48388 BHD
200000 VND2.96776 BHD
500000 VND7.41940 BHD
1000000 VND14.83880 BHD
2000000 VND29.67760 BHD
5000000 VND74.19400 BHD