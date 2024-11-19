Bahraini dinar to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Vietnamese dongs is currently 67,391.000 today, reflecting a 0.021% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.213% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 67,416.100 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 67,232.300 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.089% increase in value.