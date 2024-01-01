250 Bahraini dinars to Rwandan francs

250 bhd
875,678 rwf

.د.ب1.000 BHD = R₣3,503 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,502.71003,502.7100
Low3,480.21003,435.7800
Average3,488.91703,470.5198
Change0.41%1.92%
1 BHD to RWF stats

The performance of BHD to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,502.7100 and a 30 day low of 3,480.2100. This means the 30 day average was 3,488.9170. The change for BHD to RWF was 0.41.

The performance of BHD to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,502.7100 and a 90 day low of 3,435.7800. This means the 90 day average was 3,470.5198. The change for BHD to RWF was 1.92.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Rwandan Franc
1 BHD3,502.71000 RWF
5 BHD17,513.55000 RWF
10 BHD35,027.10000 RWF
20 BHD70,054.20000 RWF
50 BHD175,135.50000 RWF
100 BHD350,271.00000 RWF
250 BHD875,677.50000 RWF
500 BHD1,751,355.00000 RWF
1000 BHD3,502,710.00000 RWF
2000 BHD7,005,420.00000 RWF
5000 BHD17,513,550.00000 RWF
10000 BHD35,027,100.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 RWF0.00029 BHD
5 RWF0.00143 BHD
10 RWF0.00285 BHD
20 RWF0.00571 BHD
50 RWF0.01427 BHD
100 RWF0.02855 BHD
250 RWF0.07137 BHD
500 RWF0.14275 BHD
1000 RWF0.28549 BHD
2000 RWF0.57099 BHD
5000 RWF1.42747 BHD
10000 RWF2.85494 BHD