Bahraini dinars to Haitian gourdes today

Convert BHD to HTG at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
351,315 htg

1.000 BHD = 351.3 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:50
Wise

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Haitian Gourde
1 BHD351.31500 HTG
5 BHD1,756.57500 HTG
10 BHD3,513.15000 HTG
20 BHD7,026.30000 HTG
50 BHD17,565.75000 HTG
100 BHD35,131.50000 HTG
250 BHD87,828.75000 HTG
500 BHD175,657.50000 HTG
1000 BHD351,315.00000 HTG
2000 BHD702,630.00000 HTG
5000 BHD1,756,575.00000 HTG
10000 BHD3,513,150.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Bahraini Dinar
1 HTG0.00285 BHD
5 HTG0.01423 BHD
10 HTG0.02846 BHD
20 HTG0.05693 BHD
50 HTG0.14232 BHD
100 HTG0.28465 BHD
250 HTG0.71161 BHD
500 HTG1.42323 BHD
1000 HTG2.84645 BHD
2000 HTG5.69290 BHD
5000 HTG14.23225 BHD
10000 HTG28.46450 BHD