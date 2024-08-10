Bahraini dinar to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Haitian gourdes is currently 348.828 today, reflecting a -0.020% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.027% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 349.146 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 347.321 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a 0.515% increase in value.