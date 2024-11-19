Bahraini dinar to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Haitian gourdes is currently 347.468 today, reflecting a 0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.091% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 347.785 on 12-11-2024 and a low of 346.864 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.186% decrease in value.