Bahraini dinars to Australian dollars today

Convert BHD to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
4,072.83 aud

1.000 BHD = 4.073 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:47
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Australian Dollar
1 BHD4.07283 AUD
5 BHD20.36415 AUD
10 BHD40.72830 AUD
20 BHD81.45660 AUD
50 BHD203.64150 AUD
100 BHD407.28300 AUD
250 BHD1,018.20750 AUD
500 BHD2,036.41500 AUD
1000 BHD4,072.83000 AUD
2000 BHD8,145.66000 AUD
5000 BHD20,364.15000 AUD
10000 BHD40,728.30000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 AUD0.24553 BHD
5 AUD1.22765 BHD
10 AUD2.45530 BHD
20 AUD4.91060 BHD
50 AUD12.27650 BHD
100 AUD24.55300 BHD
250 AUD61.38250 BHD
500 AUD122.76500 BHD
1000 AUD245.53000 BHD
2000 AUD491.06000 BHD
5000 AUD1,227.65000 BHD
10000 AUD2,455.30000 BHD