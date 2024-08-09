Bahraini dinar to Australian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Australian dollars is currently 4.036 today, reflecting a 0.259% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.921% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 4.143 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 4.017 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 1.140% increase in value.