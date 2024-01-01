20 Bangladeshi takas to Lebanese pounds

Convert BDT to LBP at the real exchange rate

20 bdt
15,245.08 lbp

Tk1.000 BDT = ل.ل.762.3 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:09
BDT to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High762.8420766.9090
Low761.7020761.7020
Average762.2011763.0004
Change0.07%-0.61%
View full history

1 BDT to LBP stats

The performance of BDT to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 762.8420 and a 30 day low of 761.7020. This means the 30 day average was 762.2011. The change for BDT to LBP was 0.07.

The performance of BDT to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 766.9090 and a 90 day low of 761.7020. This means the 90 day average was 763.0004. The change for BDT to LBP was -0.61.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Lebanese Pound
1 BDT762.25400 LBP
5 BDT3,811.27000 LBP
10 BDT7,622.54000 LBP
20 BDT15,245.08000 LBP
50 BDT38,112.70000 LBP
100 BDT76,225.40000 LBP
250 BDT190,563.50000 LBP
500 BDT381,127.00000 LBP
1000 BDT762,254.00000 LBP
2000 BDT1,524,508.00000 LBP
5000 BDT3,811,270.00000 LBP
10000 BDT7,622,540.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Bangladeshi Taka
1 LBP0.00131 BDT
5 LBP0.00656 BDT
10 LBP0.01312 BDT
20 LBP0.02624 BDT
50 LBP0.06560 BDT
100 LBP0.13119 BDT
250 LBP0.32798 BDT
500 LBP0.65595 BDT
1000 LBP1.31190 BDT
2000 LBP2.62380 BDT
5000 LBP6.55950 BDT
10000 LBP13.11900 BDT