1 Bangladeshi taka to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert BDT to KYD at the real exchange rate

1 bdt
0.01 kyd

Tk1.000 BDT = $0.006984 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:04
BDT to KYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00700.0070
Low0.00700.0070
Average0.00700.0070
Change0.07%-0.58%
1 BDT to KYD stats

The performance of BDT to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0070 and a 30 day low of 0.0070. This means the 30 day average was 0.0070. The change for BDT to KYD was 0.07.

The performance of BDT to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0070 and a 90 day low of 0.0070. This means the 90 day average was 0.0070. The change for BDT to KYD was -0.58.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2640.78483.9451.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5360.85691.6721.57.828
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6430.51555.1810.9034.712
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 BDT0.00698 KYD
5 BDT0.03492 KYD
10 BDT0.06984 KYD
20 BDT0.13968 KYD
50 BDT0.34919 KYD
100 BDT0.69838 KYD
250 BDT1.74595 KYD
500 BDT3.49189 KYD
1000 BDT6.98378 KYD
2000 BDT13.96756 KYD
5000 BDT34.91890 KYD
10000 BDT69.83780 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KYD143.18900 BDT
5 KYD715.94500 BDT
10 KYD1,431.89000 BDT
20 KYD2,863.78000 BDT
50 KYD7,159.45000 BDT
100 KYD14,318.90000 BDT
250 KYD35,797.25000 BDT
500 KYD71,594.50000 BDT
1000 KYD143,189.00000 BDT
2000 KYD286,378.00000 BDT
5000 KYD715,945.00000 BDT
10000 KYD1,431,890.00000 BDT