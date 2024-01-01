5,000 Bangladeshi takas to Belize dollars

Convert BDT to BZD at the real exchange rate

5,000 bdt
85.17 bzd

Tk1.000 BDT = BZ$0.01703 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:57
BDT to BZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01700.0171
Low0.01700.0170
Average0.01700.0170
Change0.07%-0.58%
1 BDT to BZD stats

The performance of BDT to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0170 and a 30 day low of 0.0170. This means the 30 day average was 0.0170. The change for BDT to BZD was 0.07.

The performance of BDT to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0171 and a 90 day low of 0.0170. This means the 90 day average was 0.0170. The change for BDT to BZD was -0.58.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.270.78483.9511.3737.167
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5330.85691.6661.4997.826
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6470.51555.1850.9024.712
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Belize Dollar
1 BDT0.01703 BZD
5 BDT0.08517 BZD
10 BDT0.17034 BZD
20 BDT0.34067 BZD
50 BDT0.85168 BZD
100 BDT1.70336 BZD
250 BDT4.25840 BZD
500 BDT8.51680 BZD
1000 BDT17.03360 BZD
2000 BDT34.06720 BZD
5000 BDT85.16800 BZD
10000 BDT170.33600 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BZD58.70750 BDT
5 BZD293.53750 BDT
10 BZD587.07500 BDT
20 BZD1,174.15000 BDT
50 BZD2,935.37500 BDT
100 BZD5,870.75000 BDT
250 BZD14,676.87500 BDT
500 BZD29,353.75000 BDT
1000 BZD58,707.50000 BDT
2000 BZD117,415.00000 BDT
5000 BZD293,537.50000 BDT
10000 BZD587,075.00000 BDT