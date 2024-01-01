Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Lebanese pounds today

Convert BAM to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
49,709,500 lbp

1.000 BAM = 49,710 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPNZDZARCADINRSGD
1 USD11.5340.7871.65718.9521.3683.1241.344
1 AUD0.65210.5131.08112.3580.88754.2010.876
1 GBP1.271.94812.10524.071.727105.5711.707
1 NZD0.6030.9250.475111.4370.8250.1610.811

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Lebanese Pound
1 BAM49,709.50000 LBP
5 BAM248,547.50000 LBP
10 BAM497,095.00000 LBP
20 BAM994,190.00000 LBP
50 BAM2,485,475.00000 LBP
100 BAM4,970,950.00000 LBP
250 BAM12,427,375.00000 LBP
500 BAM24,854,750.00000 LBP
1000 BAM49,709,500.00000 LBP
2000 BAM99,419,000.00000 LBP
5000 BAM248,547,500.00000 LBP
10000 BAM497,095,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 LBP0.00002 BAM
5 LBP0.00010 BAM
10 LBP0.00020 BAM
20 LBP0.00040 BAM
50 LBP0.00101 BAM
100 LBP0.00201 BAM
250 LBP0.00503 BAM
500 LBP0.01006 BAM
1000 LBP0.02012 BAM
2000 LBP0.04023 BAM
5000 LBP0.10058 BAM
10000 LBP0.20117 BAM