1,000 ars
97.40 btn

1.000 ARS = 0.09740 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:01
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 ARS0.09740 BTN
5 ARS0.48699 BTN
10 ARS0.97397 BTN
20 ARS1.94795 BTN
50 ARS4.86987 BTN
100 ARS9.73973 BTN
250 ARS24.34933 BTN
500 ARS48.69865 BTN
1000 ARS97.39730 BTN
2000 ARS194.79460 BTN
5000 ARS486.98650 BTN
10000 ARS973.97300 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Argentine Peso
1 BTN10.26720 ARS
5 BTN51.33600 ARS
10 BTN102.67200 ARS
20 BTN205.34400 ARS
50 BTN513.36000 ARS
100 BTN1,026.72000 ARS
250 BTN2,566.80000 ARS
500 BTN5,133.60000 ARS
1000 BTN10,267.20000 ARS
2000 BTN20,534.40000 ARS
5000 BTN51,336.00000 ARS
10000 BTN102,672.00000 ARS