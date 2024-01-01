5000 South African rand to Saint Helena pounds

Convert ZAR to SHP at the real exchange rate

5000 zar
210.71 shp

1.00000 ZAR = 0.04214 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8595551.0950590.99751.463151.632090.9283618.4426
1 GBP1.1633911.274105.8681.702261.89881.0800521.4565
1 USD0.91320.784929183.09891.336151.490420.8477516.8418
1 INR0.01098930.009445720.012033910.0160790.01793550.01020170.202672

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Saint Helena Pound
1 ZAR0.04214 SHP
5 ZAR0.21071 SHP
10 ZAR0.42142 SHP
20 ZAR0.84285 SHP
50 ZAR2.10711 SHP
100 ZAR4.21423 SHP
250 ZAR10.53557 SHP
500 ZAR21.07115 SHP
1000 ZAR42.14230 SHP
2000 ZAR84.28460 SHP
5000 ZAR210.71150 SHP
10000 ZAR421.42300 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / South African Rand
1 SHP23.72910 ZAR
5 SHP118.64550 ZAR
10 SHP237.29100 ZAR
20 SHP474.58200 ZAR
50 SHP1186.45500 ZAR
100 SHP2372.91000 ZAR
250 SHP5932.27500 ZAR
500 SHP11864.55000 ZAR
1000 SHP23729.10000 ZAR
2000 SHP47458.20000 ZAR
5000 SHP118645.50000 ZAR
10000 SHP237291.00000 ZAR