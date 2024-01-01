1 thousand South African rand to Macanese patacas

Convert ZAR to MOP at the real exchange rate

1000 zar
432.51 mop

1.00000 ZAR = 0.43251 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:59
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7844370.91275598.7061.4886525.9215.217516.8361
1 GBP1.274811.16352763.231.8977333.042819.399321.4627
1 EUR1.095650.859461655.9721.6310428.399216.673118.4465
1 XOF0.001670270.001310220.0015244510.002486440.04329340.02541730.0281208

Conversion rates South African Rand / Macanese Pataca
1 ZAR0.43251 MOP
5 ZAR2.16254 MOP
10 ZAR4.32509 MOP
20 ZAR8.65018 MOP
50 ZAR21.62545 MOP
100 ZAR43.25090 MOP
250 ZAR108.12725 MOP
500 ZAR216.25450 MOP
1000 ZAR432.50900 MOP
2000 ZAR865.01800 MOP
5000 ZAR2162.54500 MOP
10000 ZAR4325.09000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / South African Rand
1 MOP2.31209 ZAR
5 MOP11.56045 ZAR
10 MOP23.12090 ZAR
20 MOP46.24180 ZAR
50 MOP115.60450 ZAR
100 MOP231.20900 ZAR
250 MOP578.02250 ZAR
500 MOP1156.04500 ZAR
1000 MOP2312.09000 ZAR
2000 MOP4624.18000 ZAR
5000 MOP11560.45000 ZAR
10000 MOP23120.90000 ZAR