500 South African rand to Macanese patacas

Convert ZAR to MOP at the real exchange rate

500 zar
216.24 mop

1.00000 ZAR = 0.43248 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7844370.91275598.7091.4886525.9215.217516.8359
1 GBP1.274811.16354763.2341.8977333.042819.399321.4624
1 EUR1.09560.8594451655.9461.6309628.39816.672318.4454
1 XOF0.001670260.001310210.0015245210.002486430.04329320.02541720.0281203

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Macanese Pataca
1 ZAR0.43248 MOP
5 ZAR2.16240 MOP
10 ZAR4.32480 MOP
20 ZAR8.64960 MOP
50 ZAR21.62400 MOP
100 ZAR43.24800 MOP
250 ZAR108.12000 MOP
500 ZAR216.24000 MOP
1000 ZAR432.48000 MOP
2000 ZAR864.96000 MOP
5000 ZAR2162.40000 MOP
10000 ZAR4324.80000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / South African Rand
1 MOP2.31225 ZAR
5 MOP11.56125 ZAR
10 MOP23.12250 ZAR
20 MOP46.24500 ZAR
50 MOP115.61250 ZAR
100 MOP231.22500 ZAR
250 MOP578.06250 ZAR
500 MOP1156.12500 ZAR
1000 MOP2312.25000 ZAR
2000 MOP4624.50000 ZAR
5000 MOP11561.25000 ZAR
10000 MOP23122.50000 ZAR