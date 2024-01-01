50 CFP francs to Rwandan francs

Convert XPF to RWF at the real exchange rate

50 xpf
582 rwf

1.00000 XPF = 11.64350 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:31
How to convert CFP francs to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Rwandan Franc
1 XPF11.64350 RWF
5 XPF58.21750 RWF
10 XPF116.43500 RWF
20 XPF232.87000 RWF
50 XPF582.17500 RWF
100 XPF1164.35000 RWF
250 XPF2910.87500 RWF
500 XPF5821.75000 RWF
1000 XPF11643.50000 RWF
2000 XPF23287.00000 RWF
5000 XPF58217.50000 RWF
10000 XPF116435.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / CFP Franc
1 RWF0.08588 XPF
5 RWF0.42942 XPF
10 RWF0.85885 XPF
20 RWF1.71769 XPF
50 RWF4.29422 XPF
100 RWF8.58845 XPF
250 RWF21.47113 XPF
500 RWF42.94225 XPF
1000 RWF85.88450 XPF
2000 RWF171.76900 XPF
5000 RWF429.42250 XPF
10000 RWF858.84500 XPF