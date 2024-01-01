1 CFP francs to Japanese yen

1 xpf
1 jpy

1.00000 XPF = 1.32266 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:33
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Japanese Yen
1 XPF1.32266 JPY
5 XPF6.61330 JPY
10 XPF13.22660 JPY
20 XPF26.45320 JPY
50 XPF66.13300 JPY
100 XPF132.26600 JPY
250 XPF330.66500 JPY
500 XPF661.33000 JPY
1000 XPF1322.66000 JPY
2000 XPF2645.32000 JPY
5000 XPF6613.30000 JPY
10000 XPF13226.60000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / CFP Franc
100 JPY75.60550 XPF
1000 JPY756.05500 XPF
1500 JPY1134.08250 XPF
2000 JPY1512.11000 XPF
3000 JPY2268.16500 XPF
5000 JPY3780.27500 XPF
5400 JPY4082.69700 XPF
10000 JPY7560.55000 XPF
15000 JPY11340.82500 XPF
20000 JPY15121.10000 XPF
25000 JPY18901.37500 XPF
30000 JPY22681.65000 XPF