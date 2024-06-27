CFP francs to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Japanese yen is currently 1.441 today, reflecting a 0.319% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a 0.891% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 1.450 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 1.427 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.881% increase in value.