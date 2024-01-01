CFP francs to Belarusian rubles today

1,000 xpf
29.33 byn

₣1.000 XPF = Br0.02933 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:33
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Belarusian Ruble
1 XPF0.02933 BYN
5 XPF0.14666 BYN
10 XPF0.29333 BYN
20 XPF0.58665 BYN
50 XPF1.46663 BYN
100 XPF2.93326 BYN
250 XPF7.33315 BYN
500 XPF14.66630 BYN
1000 XPF29.33260 BYN
2000 XPF58.66520 BYN
5000 XPF146.66300 BYN
10000 XPF293.32600 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / CFP Franc
1 BYN34.09170 XPF
5 BYN170.45850 XPF
10 BYN340.91700 XPF
20 BYN681.83400 XPF
50 BYN1,704.58500 XPF
100 BYN3,409.17000 XPF
250 BYN8,522.92500 XPF
500 BYN17,045.85000 XPF
1000 BYN34,091.70000 XPF
2000 BYN68,183.40000 XPF
5000 BYN170,458.50000 XPF
10000 BYN340,917.00000 XPF