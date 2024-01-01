Convert XOF to CRC at the real exchange rate

20 CFA francs BCEAO to Costa Rican colóns

20 xof
17.03 crc

CFA1.000 XOF = ₡0.8514 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:32
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Costa Rican Colón
1 XOF0.85143 CRC
5 XOF4.25714 CRC
10 XOF8.51427 CRC
20 XOF17.02854 CRC
50 XOF42.57135 CRC
100 XOF85.14270 CRC
250 XOF212.85675 CRC
500 XOF425.71350 CRC
1000 XOF851.42700 CRC
2000 XOF1,702.85400 CRC
5000 XOF4,257.13500 CRC
10000 XOF8,514.27000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 CRC1.17450 XOF
5 CRC5.87250 XOF
10 CRC11.74500 XOF
20 CRC23.49000 XOF
50 CRC58.72500 XOF
100 CRC117.45000 XOF
250 CRC293.62500 XOF
500 CRC587.25000 XOF
1000 CRC1,174.50000 XOF
2000 CRC2,349.00000 XOF
5000 CRC5,872.50000 XOF
10000 CRC11,745.00000 XOF