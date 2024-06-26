CFA franc BCEAO to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Costa Rican colóns is currently 0.851 today, reflecting a -0.363% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a 0.071% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 0.857 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0.846 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.647% increase in value.