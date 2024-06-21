CFA 프랑 BCEAO 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA 프랑 BCEAO 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 is currently 0.855 today, reflecting a 0.407% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA 프랑 BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.038% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA 프랑 BCEAO 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 has fluctuated between a high of 0.858 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.846 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.647% increase in value.