1 thousand East Caribbean dollars to Mexican pesos

Convert XCD to MXN at the real exchange rate

$1.000 XCD = Mex$7.347 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:08
XCD to MXN conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
1 XCD to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.39587.4426
Low7.14126.8314
Average7.25667.1789
Change0.93%7.45%
1 XCD to MXN stats

The performance of XCD to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.3958 and a 30 day low of 7.1412. This means the 30 day average was 7.2566. The change for XCD to MXN was 0.93.

The performance of XCD to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.4426 and a 90 day low of 6.8314. This means the 90 day average was 7.1789. The change for XCD to MXN was 7.45.

 USDZARAUDGBPCADINRSGDEUR
1 USD117.6351.5090.771.38584.0791.3210.924
1 ZAR0.05710.0860.0440.0794.7680.0750.052
1 AUD0.66311.6910.5110.91855.7360.8750.612
1 GBP1.29822.8981.95911.798109.1721.7151.199

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 XCD7.34681 MXN
5 XCD36.73405 MXN
10 XCD73.46810 MXN
20 XCD146.93620 MXN
50 XCD367.34050 MXN
100 XCD734.68100 MXN
250 XCD1,836.70250 MXN
500 XCD3,673.40500 MXN
1000 XCD7,346.81000 MXN
2000 XCD14,693.62000 MXN
5000 XCD36,734.05000 MXN
10000 XCD73,468.10000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / East Caribbean Dollar
1 MXN0.13611 XCD
5 MXN0.68057 XCD
10 MXN1.36113 XCD
20 MXN2.72226 XCD
50 MXN6.80565 XCD
100 MXN13.61130 XCD
250 MXN34.02825 XCD
500 MXN68.05650 XCD
1000 MXN136.11300 XCD
2000 MXN272.22600 XCD
5000 MXN680.56500 XCD
10000 MXN1,361.13000 XCD