1 thousand East Caribbean dollars to Aruban florins

Convert XCD to AWG at the real exchange rate

$1.000 XCD = ƒ0.6630 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

XCD to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AWG
1 XCD to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.66300.6630
Low0.66300.6630
Average0.66300.6630
Change0.00%0.00%
View full history

1 XCD to AWG stats

The performance of XCD to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6630 and a 30 day low of 0.6630. This means the 30 day average was 0.6630. The change for XCD to AWG was 0.00.

The performance of XCD to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6630 and a 90 day low of 0.6630. This means the 90 day average was 0.6630. The change for XCD to AWG was 0.00.

Track market ratesView XCD to AWG chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDGBPCADINRSGDEUR
1 USD117.6371.5080.771.38584.081.320.924
1 ZAR0.05710.0860.0440.0794.7670.0750.052
1 AUD0.66311.69210.5110.91855.7410.8750.612
1 GBP1.29822.8991.95811.798109.1651.7141.199

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for East Caribbean dollars

XCD to USD

XCD to ZAR

XCD to AUD

XCD to GBP

XCD to CAD

XCD to INR

XCD to SGD

XCD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 XCD0.66296 AWG
5 XCD3.31482 AWG
10 XCD6.62963 AWG
20 XCD13.25926 AWG
50 XCD33.14815 AWG
100 XCD66.29630 AWG
250 XCD165.74075 AWG
500 XCD331.48150 AWG
1000 XCD662.96300 AWG
2000 XCD1,325.92600 AWG
5000 XCD3,314.81500 AWG
10000 XCD6,629.63000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / East Caribbean Dollar
1 AWG1.50838 XCD
5 AWG7.54190 XCD
10 AWG15.08380 XCD
20 AWG30.16760 XCD
50 AWG75.41900 XCD
100 AWG150.83800 XCD
250 AWG377.09500 XCD
500 AWG754.19000 XCD
1000 AWG1,508.38000 XCD
2000 AWG3,016.76000 XCD
5000 AWG7,541.90000 XCD
10000 AWG15,083.80000 XCD