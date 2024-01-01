2,000 Samoan talas to South African rand

Convert WST to ZAR at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = R6.504 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:30
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

WST to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ZAR
1 WST to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.56856.7372
Low6.33786.3378
Average6.47176.5453
Change1.71%-2.95%
View full history

1 WST to ZAR stats

The performance of WST to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.5685 and a 30 day low of 6.3378. This means the 30 day average was 6.4717. The change for WST to ZAR was 1.71.

The performance of WST to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.7372 and a 90 day low of 6.3378. This means the 90 day average was 6.5453. The change for WST to ZAR was -2.95.

Track market ratesView WST to ZAR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50817.6511.3850.7784.0811.32
1 EUR1.08311.63319.1091.4990.83491.0261.43
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7020.9180.51155.7420.875
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7640.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / South African Rand
1 WST6.50351 ZAR
5 WST32.51755 ZAR
10 WST65.03510 ZAR
20 WST130.07020 ZAR
50 WST325.17550 ZAR
100 WST650.35100 ZAR
250 WST1,625.87750 ZAR
500 WST3,251.75500 ZAR
1000 WST6,503.51000 ZAR
2000 WST13,007.02000 ZAR
5000 WST32,517.55000 ZAR
10000 WST65,035.10000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Samoan Tala
1 ZAR0.15376 WST
5 ZAR0.76882 WST
10 ZAR1.53763 WST
20 ZAR3.07526 WST
50 ZAR7.68815 WST
100 ZAR15.37630 WST
250 ZAR38.44075 WST
500 ZAR76.88150 WST
1000 ZAR153.76300 WST
2000 ZAR307.52600 WST
5000 ZAR768.81500 WST
10000 ZAR1,537.63000 WST