5 South African rand to Samoan talas

Convert ZAR to WST at the real exchange rate

5 zar
0.72 wst

1.00000 ZAR = 0.14500 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:07
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7847450.91325599.0591.4908725.9215.217516.8419
1 GBP1.274311.16375763.3811.8998133.029919.391721.4616
1 EUR1.094950.859291655.941.6324328.381116.662418.441
1 XOF0.001669290.001309960.0015245310.002488680.04326790.02540230.0281139

Conversion rates South African Rand / Samoan Tala
1 ZAR0.14500 WST
5 ZAR0.72500 WST
10 ZAR1.45000 WST
20 ZAR2.90000 WST
50 ZAR7.25000 WST
100 ZAR14.50000 WST
250 ZAR36.25000 WST
500 ZAR72.50000 WST
1000 ZAR145.00000 WST
2000 ZAR290.00000 WST
5000 ZAR725.00000 WST
10000 ZAR1450.00000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / South African Rand
1 WST6.89654 ZAR
5 WST34.48270 ZAR
10 WST68.96540 ZAR
20 WST137.93080 ZAR
50 WST344.82700 ZAR
100 WST689.65400 ZAR
250 WST1724.13500 ZAR
500 WST3448.27000 ZAR
1000 WST6896.54000 ZAR
2000 WST13793.08000 ZAR
5000 WST34482.70000 ZAR
10000 WST68965.40000 ZAR