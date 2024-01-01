1 thousand Samoan talas to Thai bahts

Convert WST to THB at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = ฿12.45 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:00
WST to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

THB
1 WST to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.474313.1687
Low11.981211.9812
Average12.269512.4905
Change2.60%-5.46%
1 WST to THB stats

The performance of WST to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.4743 and a 30 day low of 11.9812. This means the 30 day average was 12.2695. The change for WST to THB was 2.60.

The performance of WST to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.1687 and a 90 day low of 11.9812. This means the 90 day average was 12.4905. The change for WST to THB was -5.46.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Thai Baht
1 WST12.45030 THB
5 WST62.25150 THB
10 WST124.50300 THB
20 WST249.00600 THB
50 WST622.51500 THB
100 WST1,245.03000 THB
250 WST3,112.57500 THB
500 WST6,225.15000 THB
1000 WST12,450.30000 THB
2000 WST24,900.60000 THB
5000 WST62,251.50000 THB
10000 WST124,503.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Samoan Tala
1 THB0.08032 WST
5 THB0.40160 WST
10 THB0.80319 WST
20 THB1.60639 WST
50 THB4.01597 WST
100 THB8.03194 WST
250 THB20.07985 WST
500 THB40.15970 WST
1000 THB80.31940 WST
2000 THB160.63880 WST
5000 THB401.59700 WST
10000 THB803.19400 WST