1 thousand Samoan talas to Sierra Leonean leones

Convert WST to SLL at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = Le8,353 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
WST to SLL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SLL
1 WST to SLLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8,538.30008,538.3000
Low8,287.35008,139.5600
Average8,419.20078,338.7569
Change-0.00%0.75%
1 WST to SLL stats

The performance of WST to SLL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8,538.3000 and a 30 day low of 8,287.3500. This means the 30 day average was 8,419.2007. The change for WST to SLL was -0.00.

The performance of WST to SLL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8,538.3000 and a 90 day low of 8,139.5600. This means the 90 day average was 8,338.7569. The change for WST to SLL was 0.75.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 WST8,353.35000 SLL
5 WST41,766.75000 SLL
10 WST83,533.50000 SLL
20 WST167,067.00000 SLL
50 WST417,667.50000 SLL
100 WST835,335.00000 SLL
250 WST2,088,337.50000 SLL
500 WST4,176,675.00000 SLL
1000 WST8,353,350.00000 SLL
2000 WST16,706,700.00000 SLL
5000 WST41,766,750.00000 SLL
10000 WST83,533,500.00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Samoan Tala
1 SLL0.00012 WST
5 SLL0.00060 WST
10 SLL0.00120 WST
20 SLL0.00239 WST
50 SLL0.00599 WST
100 SLL0.01197 WST
250 SLL0.02993 WST
500 SLL0.05986 WST
1000 SLL0.11971 WST
2000 SLL0.23942 WST
5000 SLL0.59856 WST
10000 SLL1.19712 WST