Samoan tala to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 8,353.350 today, reflecting a 1.627% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a -0.084% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 8,618.850 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 8,219.590 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a 1.588% increase in value.